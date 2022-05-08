Jurgen Klopp critical of Antonio Conte's Tottenham: I don't like this football
By Ben Hayward published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactical approach after the teams' 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactical approach following the teams' 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Reds dominated possession in an entertaining encounter, but came up against a solid Spurs side and were frustrated for much of the night.
Tottenham took the lead after 56 minutes through Son Heung-min and although Liverpool levelled later via Luis Diaz, the Reds were restricted as the visitors made a series of vital blocks.
The result handed the initiative to Manchester City in the title race and afterwards, Klopp was asked in his press conference about Spurs' game plan.
"I'm sorry," he said. "I'm the wrong person for that. I don't like this kind of football, but that's my personal problem.
🗣️ "I don't like this football, but that's my personal problem"Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday 👀 pic.twitter.com/arNp2C8zOmMay 8, 2022
"I think they are world class and I think they should do more for the game. The game against Liverpool, they had 36% possession.
"But that's my problem. I can't coach it. I cannot do it. So yes, world-class players, block all the balls, it's very difficult. Atletico Madrid is doing it."
And he added: "Fine, absolutely fine. But I can't. I respect everything they do. But it's not me..."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.