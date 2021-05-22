Jurgen Klopp keeping focus on Liverpool’s business in transfer market

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not be influenced by what their rivals do in this summer’s transfer window as he believes his priority is to get his current squad back to the level which made them Premier League champions.

The German admits his squad can be improved with new additions but it will not be a case of trying to match what the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea do.

“Whatever we do or not do in the next transfer window for sure we will not use as any kind of excuse,” he said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with the composition of his current squad (Alex Livesey/PA)

“When there was money we spent it, when there was no money we didn’t spend it. I am very happy with my squad.

“Could this squad be improved? Yes. Like each squad could. Is that affordable? I don’t know. Is it necessary? I don’t know in this moment.

“Whatever other clubs are doing will not influence our business. We will have to make decisions in and out, it’s normal in the summer.

“There will be a moment in pre-season when I hope we have a team together which will go through the season and we will be able to be the most uncomfortable opponent.

“We might not be the best team in the world at the start of the season but we want to be the team again who no-one wants to play against because we are that good and I think that is possible.

“I really think my responsibility is to improve the team without signings as well.

“We have players of the best age and we have youth and that’s my main focus at the moment. The rest we have to see.”

Liverpool could cap what Klopp rates as the most difficult season of his career by guaranteeing Champions League football with a win at home to Crystal Palace.

They are currently fourth with a superior goal difference to Leicester and only have to match the Foxes’ result against Tottenham.

“Was it the most difficult? Yes. It was the most difficult year of my life because I never thought I’d have to deal with a pandemic,” he added.

Klopp admits Covid-19 has made this season the most difficult of his career (Phil Noble/PA)

“I found that fight really difficult to deal with to be honest. What did I learn? That sleep is over-estimated!

“A better manager I am not sure but more experienced. We made so many experiences we could not have done in any other years.

“There will be a time when I appreciate that but it will be in the future, not in the moment.”