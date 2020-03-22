Roy Evans says he sees "no reason" why Jurgen Klopp would leave Liverpool

Former Liverpool manager Roy Evans is confident that Jurgen Klopp will remain at Anfield for years to come.

Klopp has guided the Reds to glory in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in the last year.

His side have also opened up a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, although the season is on hold until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp signed a new deal last December, extending his stay on Merseyside until summer 2024.

The German has said that he is likely to depart the club at that point, but Evans - who managed Liverpool between 1994 and 1998 - does not see him going anywhere for the time being.

“Everyone will try and knock us off our perch now," he told the Daily Mail.

“That comes with being the best. That’s fine. Jurgen will be ready.

“But, yeah, winning the first one gives you confidence and belief that you can do it. If we can win the Premier League this time, who knows where it can take us?

“Jurgen is crucial to it of course but I can see no reason why he would leave. While we are playing like this, why would he even think about it?

“You want to be a top club and Jurgen Klopp has taken us back to being the best club team in the world.

“This year they have been fantastic in terms of results and style. It’s been almost perfect at times.”

It is still unclear whether the Premier League will be able to resume due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but Evans hopes that Liverpool will still be able to claim their first league title since 1990.

“They are right to stop the season and it cannot resume until it is safe. This is only football, after all.

“But I hope we get the title eventually, somehow. I hope we get the games played. After waiting 30 years we can wait another few months if we have to.

“I must say that if somebody had told me that day in 1990 that we weren’t going to win the league again for three decades I would have said, ‘Yeah, OK mate. See you next season’. To not win the league for that long? No, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

