Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota has a big future at Liverpool after Sheffield United winner

Jurgen Klopp has praised Diogo Jota after the Portugal international struck the winning goal against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Liverpool came from a goal down to collect all three points at Anfield, with Jota finding the back of the net in the second half following Roberto Firmino’s equaliser.

Jota has made a fine start to life on Merseyside since his summer switch from Wolves for a fee that could rise to £45m.

The forward was also on target in last month’s victory over Arsenal and made his Champions League debut in the midweek triumph over Ajax.

And Klopp believes there is plenty more to come from the 23-year-old.

“Yes, Diogo scored a super goal and was really involved in the game. He can be much better, 100 per cent, and that’s good news," he said after Saturday’s win, which moved the Reds up to second in the Premier League table.

"He is still adapting. In the moment, a lot of things we do are not natural to him but that’s only because Wolves play different – but a lot of things he did for Wolves are exactly what we want him to do.

"Yes, that he is that close already is just a sign how good a player he is. As I said, if he stays fit, he’s 23 and the future is bright, let me say it like this.

"We will need his quality and I am really happy that he settled nicely so far.

"It is not too much about what he’s brought in the team. He is a good player, that’s why we signed him. I said it only a few minutes ago when I was speaking with my coaches that it is so easy – he is such a likeable person and so it is so easy to like him. That makes everything easier.

"Then the player he is: he is quick, he has the physicality, he is strong, he is good in the air, he is good on the ground...a lot of good things. He has exactly the quality we need, so that helps a lot.”

