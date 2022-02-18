Juventus held again as local rivals Torino hit back to earn derby draw
By PA Staff published
Andrea Belotti consigned Juventus to a third draw in four Serie A matches as city rivals Torino stole a point at the Allianz Stadium.
Belotti’s left-footed strike cancelled out Matthijs De Ligt’s header to leave the Turin deadlocked at 1-1 and further dent Juve’s hopes of reclaiming the title.
Juventus’ latest draw even leaves them susceptible to being leapfrogged by fifth-placed Atalanta, who trail by just three points with two games in hand.
FT | ⌛️ | The derby ends in a draw ⚪️⚫️#JuveToro#FinoAllaFine#ForzaJuvepic.twitter.com/0KVz2P7HxG— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 18, 2022
In the Bundesliga, Marcus Ingvartsen’s 88th-minute strike earned Mainz a dramatic 3-2 home win over Bayer Leverkusen.
Jean-Paul Boetius levelled for the hosts in the dying stages, before Ingvartsen’s effort four minutes later stunned Leverkusen.
The visitors saw their string of four successive Bundesliga wins brought to an abrupt halt.
Patrik Schick had handed Leverkusen the lead before Aaron Caricol equalised for Mainz.
Relive an EPIC #Bundesliga clash as @Mainz05EN battled back to beat @Bayer04_EN 3-2 in a Karneval classic! 🤩#M05B04pic.twitter.com/9nnGcz3vzJ— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 18, 2022
Lucas Alario’s goal with little more than 15 minutes on the clock had Leverkusen expecting to close out another win.
But Mainz had other ideas, and the late double salvo floored the visitors.
Guido Carrillo and Ezequiel Ponce wrestled Elche a 2-1 LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano.
Visitors Rayo led for much of the second half through Fran Garcia, only to be undone by two goals in eight minutes.
Lille winger Edon Zhegrova was sent off in added time as his side played out a goalless draw with Metz in Ligue 1.
