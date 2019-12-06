Kamberi enjoying being part of a strike partnership again

Hibernian forward Florian Kamberi admits he is relishing playing in a strike partnership again.

Kamberi has forged a promising partnership with Christian Doidge in recent weeks after former head coach Paul Heckingbottom went with a lone striker for much of the season.

The pair only started together once in the Ladbrokes Premiership under Heckingbottom – in a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone when Kamberi scored.

Caretaker boss Eddie May and then new manager Jack Ross have fielded the duo in the last five matches and Doidge has scored his first seven Hibs goals while Kamberi has also netted to take his Premiership tally to three.

Kamberi, who previously formed partnerships with Jamie Maclaren and Marc McNulty, said: “I think it’s a good mix between us because he is more the guy who goes for the headers and the long balls and I am the guy who will do all the stuff on the floor.

“I think it’s a good mix and we showed in the last few games that it works well.

“I can also play alone up top, it depends what the manager wants, but if I have someone next to me to support me it makes my job a little bit easier.

“When I played with Neil Lennon and now Jack Ross two up front, I think I show my best football.”

Kamberi has been delighted to play his part in Doidge’s coming of age at Easter Road after the summer signing’s difficult start.

“I’m happy for him that he is scoring goals,” he said. “It was a hard time for him. It’s always a hard time for a striker when you don’t score.

“If I can help him on the pitch, and if he can score, I am delighted for him.

“I am delighted for the team that we are in a good way. Even when we lost at Ross County, we showed some improvements. The manager is not in a long time so he still needs time to adapt his thoughts and how we want to play, but I think we are in a good way.”

After three wins in a row, Hibs have thrown away leads against Kilmarnock and County to take a point from their last two games.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Aberdeen, Kamberi said: “Every loss is a bad thing but it’s part of the job in football, you can’t win all the games. The important thing is to stay strong and stand up and move on to the next game.

“Ross County is now past, we have Aberdeen and it’s a big game and will be a big crowd so everybody should be motivated.”