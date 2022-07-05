Karamoko Dembele leaves Celtic to join Ligue 1 club Brest
By PA Staff published
Karamoko Dembele has confirmed his departure from Celtic by signing for French top-flight club Brest.
The 19-year-old’s Celtic Park contract expired this summer and he has signed a four-year deal with Brest, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.
There were high hopes for Dembele at Celtic following some eye-catching performances in the academy teams and the attacking midfielder turned out for the under-20s at the age of 13.
🆕1⃣8⃣#TeamPirates 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/mKFmhrcUG6— Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) July 5, 2022
Neil Lennon then handed him a first-team debut at the age of 16, but he departed having played only 10 first-team matches.
Dembele looked like he might stake a claim under Ange Postecoglou 12 months ago but he suffered an ankle injury in a heavy challenge during an early pre-season game and eventually had to undergo surgery.
The London-born player made two substitute appearances in March but there was no sign of a major first-team breakthrough and his departure comes as little surprise.
Dembele told his new club’s website: “I have come to Brest because I saw that the project presented by (sporting director) Greg Lorenzi was good.
“It’s something that suits me and I think I can have some playing time here. It was a great opportunity that presented itself to me and it interested me.”
Dembele has represented both Scotland and England at youth level and is also eligible for Ivory Coast.
