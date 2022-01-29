Karl Robinson puts focus on Oxford rather than four Cameron Brannagan penalties

Oxford manager Karl Robinson preferred to concentrate on his side’s performance rather than the four penalties scored by Cameron Brannagan in the 7-2 thrashing of Gillingham.

The midfielder struck from the spot four times and there were also goals by Billy Bodin, Matt Taylor and Anthony Forde for the visitors, with Danny Lloyd and Robbie McKenzie replying for the home side.

Robinson said: “The headlines will be about the penalties today, but it was a sensational away performance.

“Our movement was good, our rotation was exceptional, and we showed a real sense of maturity in our play. They’re really good signs for us.

“I’ve never won here before as a manager, so what a lovely way to do it. You only see what happens on Saturdays, but we spoke in training about how to beat these today, and every one of our first three goals came about through that.

“The players are really good at taking things on board and, when we show that edge, we become a very good team.”

A delighted Brannagan told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It was absolutely mental, to be honest.

“We agreed the other day I was moving on to pens, and lucky enough we got four today and I put them all away.

“I’m absolutely made-up to score four goals, who wouldn’t be?”

Gillingham caretaker boss Steve Lovell demanded clarity on his future at the club and took a swipe at “ridiculous” defending as his side shipped seven.

Second-bottom Gills were humbled and Lovell, who took the role on a short-term basis in early January following the sacking of Steve Evans, is in the dark over his future with just days remaining in the transfer window.

“We’ve inherited a terrible situation at this football club,” said Lovell.

“We’ve got to try our hardest to raise the confidence of the boys.

“We’re not miracle workers and the damage has been done. I don’t want to give in. It’s a big ask to turn the season around – if it’s me, or if it’s somebody else in charge, they’ve got to do it quickly.

“You can’t legislate for the goals we’re conceding. They’re ridiculous. Oxford are a good side but if we’re going to give away goals then we’ve got no chance against them.

“They’re not terrible players here but they’ve got to work harder, they’ve got to put in the effort and they’ve got to go and close people down quickly.”

Addressing his future at Priestfield, Lovell said: “If it’s not going to be me, then please tell me as soon as possible so I can get on with my life. I need to be told.

“If somebody is going to come in, they’ve got to come in before the window shuts to get their own players in. We’ve got a big couple of days coming up.”