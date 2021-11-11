"Keep the momentum": Arsene Wenger shares his advice to Arsenal successor Mikel Arteta

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has been dishing out advice to the current incumbent in the Emirates Stadium dugout, Mikel Arteta.

At the launch of Arsene Wenger: Invincible, a documentary about Wenger's time at the club during the 2003/04 season, the Frenchman was asked about the current boss in north London and how he's doing.

"My advice is just to the fans to continue to support the club and to Arteta, to continue to try to keep this [run] going," Wenger told football.london.

"They have invested a lot of money and hopefully [they] will fulfil the potential in this team and continue to keep the momentum in the team."

Arsenal are on a current unbeaten run of 10 games in all competitions under Arteta. After losing their opening three league games of the season, the Spaniard has corrected the slide, looking to the youth of his squad for guidance and integrating his six new summer signings into the starting XI.

While Arteta came under pressure early on in the campaign, his side now sit fifth in the Premier League - and head to Anfield after the international break for perhaps their toughest test since the team corrected their form.

It was Wenger who originally brought Arteta to the club, however. The former Arsenal manager signed Arteta from Everton in 2011, with the midfielder reportedly taking a pay cut at the time to play for the Gunners.

Arteta played in north London from 2011 to 2016, retiring at the Emirates Stadium after struggles with injury. He studied his coaching badges at the backend of his career at London Colney, helping to mentor some of the club's youngsters and joined Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's assistant following his retirement from playing.

Just two years later, Wenger left Arsenal after a second successive failure to take the club into the Champions League. The Gunners appointed Unai Emery to follow Wenger but after a year and a half, replaced him with fellow Basque manager Arteta.