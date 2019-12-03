Kettlewell calls for County response against Hibs

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell is glad to be back in action just three days after his side’s 4-1 defeat by Celtic in Dingwall.

The Highlanders were outclassed by the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders on Sunday as Neil Lennon’s side extended their winning run to 10 matches in all competitions, keeping themselves above Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table on goal difference.

The eighth-placed Staggies, in contrast, have gone nine games without a win and lost their last three as they prepare to host Hibernian on Wednesday night.

However, Kettlewell is adamant that his players will not dwell on their most recent disappointment as they look to turn their form around against Hibs, who let slip a two-goal lead against Kilmarnock at the weekend to draw 2-2.

“I happen to think it’s a good thing,” he told County’s official YouTube station.

“We can sit in our shell and ponder some bad results or bad performances or whatever.

“But I think the best medicine is getting ourselves back out there against Hibs and targeting three points if we can.

“We are back at home, we don’t have any travelling to do this week.

“So we have to make sure we pick ourselves up from this one and get ourselves back out there because that’s the only way we will rectify the run we find ourselves in.”