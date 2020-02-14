Kettlewell wants Ross County to focus on next game against St Johnstone

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell is focusing only on St Johnstone as the Staggies prepare to face a tough run of games.

The Highlanders host Tommy Wright’s men on Saturday before away matches against Aberdeen and Motherwell, who are vying for third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership, with second-placed Rangers then visiting Dingwall.

However, Kettlewell, whose side are five points behind the Perth men in ninth place, having played a game more, said: “I don’t think we put any more emphasis on any one game in particular.

“Having home advantage, you are going to see it as an opportunity to try to get points on the board.

“From our perspective, this is the next game in front of us and we will approach it accordingly.

“We will approach it the same way we do every game, we will come up with a game plan, we will come up with the personnel we believe are the right ones to go and try to get a victory.

“Other than that, we have been speaking about this over the last number of weeks, we do an awful lot of talking about it and a lot of speculation about what might happen in games.

“For us it’s about applying the game plan and making sure you are the best version of yourselves when you cross the white line.”

Ross County have drawn two and won one of their three meetings with the McDiarmid Park side this season.

Kettlewell said: “You look at things like that, of course, but as I’ve said when you get to this stage in the season when you are dealing with teams that have so much to play for, so much at stake, then often form can go out the window.

“St Johnstone are on a decent run of form at the minute, they obviously have had some big results along the way.

“We will see it as an opportunity, similarly as we did against Livingston, to go and try to stop that run and try to impose ourselves on them and see if we can convert that into three points.”