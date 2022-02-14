Kevin Nisbet hoping to kick on after ending goal drought against Arbroath

Kevin Nisbet hopes his impressive strike in Hibernian’s Scottish Cup win at Arbroath on Sunday can spark a goal flurry at the business end of the season.

The Scotland striker has endured a frustrating campaign so far, struggling to hit the heights of last term when he netted 18 times.

Nisbet, who has come under fire after registering only five league goals, produced an excellent finish at Gayfield to put Hibs 2-1 ahead as he ended a five-game barren run with his ninth of the season in all competitions.

He is optimistic that it will lead to a prolific few months for himself as he bids to help Shaun Maloney’s Hibs climb the cinch Premiership table and make it to Hampden in the Scottish Cup.

“My performances I wasn’t so worried about, it was more about getting a goal,” said Nisbet. “In our last few games I had put in performances but hadn’t been scoring.

“It was all about the goal, and I got that. I scored against Cove as well in the last round so hopefully I can score in the next round as well.

“The gaffer has been on at me to get in between the sticks, and I have always been doing that.

“But I have been going through one of those spells where I am going front post and the ball is going back post, and vice-versa. It will turn and hopefully that goal will kick me on.”

Nisbet knows he needs to get the goals flowing again if he is to secure himself a place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for next month’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

“For me to get on to the international stage I need to be scoring goals and putting in performances,” he said.

“Hopefully Sunday will go a long way towards me doing that.”

Hibs have not won any of their six league matches since the winter break, but Nisbet believes the 3-1 victory at Championship leaders Arbroath can restore morale within Maloney’s squad.

“It’s stopped the rot and getting that win can get the spirits back up,” he said.

“It’s helped get the confidence up as you saw at the end of the game where we passed the ball really well and created chances. Hopefully we can take that into the Ross County game.”