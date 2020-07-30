Kieran Dowell makes Norwich move as Canaries bid for Premier League return

Norwich have announced the signing of midfielder Kieran Dowell from Everton.

The 22-year-old has joined the Canaries on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Everton academy graduate Dowell has had four loan spells, all in the Sky Bet Championship, including with Derby and Wigan in 2019-20. He scored five goals for the latter, including a hat-trick in the 8-0 win against Hull on July 14.

Dowell told Norwich’s official website: “I’m delighted. I’m glad to get it out the way early as well.

“I spoke with Stuart (Webber, Norwich’s sporting director) and the boss (Daniel Farke) not so long after the season finished so it’s nice to get it sorted.

“There was a bit of interest (from other clubs) towards the end of the season and when Norwich came up, with the history of the club and what they’ve got going on with the boss and the players they’ve got here, I think it was a really good fit for me.

“It’s a massive step in my career which is why I had to make sure it’s the right decision for me. I had a few offers but after speaking with Stuart and the boss and having a look around the training centre, I knew this was the place for me.”

Dowell, who has also had stints on loan with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, made five senior appearances for Everton, with his first Premier League start coming against Norwich in 2016. He has also played for England Under-21s.

Farke said: “I’m very pleased with this transfer because Kieran is full of potential. He’s a young player on his way up and has experience on the international stage.

“He’s young, homegrown and has proven that he can score goals and get assists, so he’s pretty versatile in all offensive positions. I think it’s a great addition to our squad.

“He caught my eye when he was on loan at Nottingham Forest with many goals and assists, never losing his way. We’re really pleased as there was a lot of competition for his signature.

“It’s a really good transfer for us and I’m pleased that Stuart Webber was able to bring him in.”