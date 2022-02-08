Trending

Kieran Freeman misses out again as Dundee United prepare to face Motherwell

Dundee United FC Headshots 2020/2021
Dundee United will again be without Kieran Freeman for the cinch Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

The full-back is set for a lay-off after suffering a muscle injury.

United also remain without Adrian Sporle and Charlie Mulgrew, – although the latter is expected to return to the squad soon.

Motherwell welcome back Liam Shaw after the on-loan Celtic midfielder had to sit out the visit of his parent club.

Mark O’Hara and Ricki Lamie are both back in training following injury lay-offs.

Both players have yet to play in 2022 and might have to wait for their comebacks.

PA Staff
