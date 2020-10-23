Kilmarnock almost at full strength to take on Hibernian

Alex Dyer has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Kilmarnock’s clash with Hibernian at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The Ayrshire outfit are looking to make it four straight league wins against Jack Ross’s outfit.

Only goalkeeper Jake Eastwood remains on the sidelines as he works his way back from a thigh complaint.

Hibs have Josh Doig back in the squad after the Scotland Under-19 left-back completed a 14-day self-isolation period.

Ross otherwise has an unchanged squad with Jamie Murphy and Drey Wright still nursing injuries.

Scott Allan remains on the sidelines because of illness.