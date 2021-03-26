Kilmarnock announce five-figure profit after funding from directors

Kilmarnock have posted a five-figure profit for last season but needed £400,000 of funding from directors.

The club have announced a £61,483 profit for the year ending May 31, 2020, about half of the previous season’s total.

A club statement read: “The transfer fees received for the sales of Greg Taylor to Celtic and academy prospect Liam Smith to Manchester City were reinvested into the club infrastructure and these funds were very important given the impact of the shortened season from March onwards.

“Directors Billy Bowie and Phyllis McLeish committed further funds to the club in times of great need, in excess of £400,000.

“Money from fans purchasing season tickets as well as regular monthly contributions from Trust in Killie has helped to offset some of the financial impact of the pandemic.

“Kilmarnock FC has been proudly rooted in our community for over 150 years and we are hugely grateful to the outstanding support we have received from everyone to ensure that we emerge from this worldwide crisis with our foundations secure and our resolve strengthened.”