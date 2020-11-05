Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker recalls agony of coronavirus after-effects

Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker revealed the after-effects of coronavirus knocked him for six.

The 34-year-old midfielder tested positive after he began showing symptoms following a 1-0 win over St Mirren on September 26.

Five other Killie players contracted the virus and a Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell was postponed as the rest of the squad were also told to isolate while the Rugby Park club forfeited a Betfred Cup match against Falkirk.

When Dicker returned for the cup tie against Dunfermline on October 13 it was as part of a makeshift Killie side who lost 3-0 to the Championship visitors.

Ahead of Friday night’s Premiership match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, the Irishman spoke about his unsettling experience.

He said: “I had Covid, I had it probably the worst of all the lads.

“I had a few different side-effects from it. I’m not saying I’m an expert but if other people have underlying issues you can see how it can affect them.

“I’m young and healthy and it knocked me in fairness for a week or two, and I had some after-effects from it as well.

“It took me physically, three weeks to feel – well, you’re never 100 per cent fit as a footballer – completely right.

“I felt like I had a cold. I played on the Saturday, it was fine Sunday and we were off on the Monday and that’s when I rang the doctor and said, ‘listen, I’ve got a bit of a cold’.

“My body was achy. He said just come in on the Tuesday and get tested and go home, just stay away as a precaution.

“I was just a body ache and then I lost my taste and smell later on that week. I got better but then I started getting headaches.

“I think it’s more of a long Covid that they talk about now and I think that’s probably what I had as an after-effect.

“I had a constant headache for about a week and that went and I was all right.

“We’re all fit and healthy now, thank God, and everyone’s family is safe.”

Killie have lost their last two matches at home to Hibernian and Rangers, with both visiting sides winning 1-0 thanks to penalties.

However, with his side sitting in sixth place in the table, boss Alex Dyer is relatively pleased with the opening part of the season.

He said: “I looked at the whole campaign first of all, but then I break it up.

“I think about the next section, the next third, and work from there, work for 11 games, and see how we do in those 11 games and see how many points we can get and then work to the next 11 games.

“If we can pick up some points tomorrow then we’re on track to be where we want to be.”