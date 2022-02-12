Kilmarnock keep up pressure at top with victory over Dunfermline

Kilmarnock closed to within two points of Arbroath at the top of the Scottish Championship after coming from behind to beat Dunfermline 2-1.

Steven Lawless, who had a penalty saved by Zach Hemmings in the first half, opened the scoring for the visitors in the 59th minute.

But veteran striker Kyle Lafferty was the hero for Killie, capitalising on a mistake in defence in the 67th minute to equalise and then grabbing the winner with an overhead kick seven minutes from time.

The day went from bad to worse for Dunfermline in stoppage time when Aaron Comrie was shown a second yellow card.