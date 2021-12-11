Trending

Kilmarnock pay penalty as Dario Zanatta fires Raith Rovers to victory

By published

Celtic v Raith Rovers – Premier Sports Cup – Celtic Park
(Image credit: Andrew Milligan)

Dario Zanatta’s penalty earned Raith Rovers a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock to leave them second in the cinch Championship.

Blair Alston shot straight at Jamie MacDonald from a good Kilmarnock chance early on and the visitors lost Brad Lyons to injury after just 12 minutes, Rory McKenzie taking his place.

MacDonald denied Oli Shaw while Aidan Connolly carried the main threat for Rovers in a goalless first half.

The hosts broke through just before the hour mark when Willie Collum awarded a penalty for handball and Zanatta scored.

Both teams were off target with spectacular efforts, a Callum Hendry bicycle kick for Killie and Ethon Varian from the halfway line for Rovers as they held out to win 1-0.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1


*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1