Kilmarnock trio to miss Motherwell clash after positive Covid-19 tests
By PA Staff
Three unnamed Kilmarnock players will miss the Premiership match against Motherwell on Friday night after testing positive for Covid-19.
The trio are self-isolating after their condition came to light on Wednesday with a further NHS test confirming the result.
Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is back in training after recovering from hamstring injury and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is working his way back from a thigh complaint
Motherwell have an unchanged squad.
Defenders Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll are still working their way back to fitness following long-term absences.
Midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are recovering from knee surgery.
