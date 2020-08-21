Kristian Dennis backs himself to bag goals with his new Buddies

Kristian Dennis is confident of getting among the goals at St Mirren following his move to Paisley.

The 30-year-old striker signed a two-year deal with the Buddies after scoring 15 goals last season to help Notts County reach the National League promotion final.

Dennis, who had spells with Stockport, Chesterfield and Macclesfield, goes straight into Jim Goodwin’s squad for the visit of Ross County in the Premiership on Saturday and he was asked if he backed himself to find the net at his new club.

Dennis said: “Definitely. No one else would if I didn’t believe in myself.

“I have that self confidence in front of goal and hopefully I will start showing that when I’m on the pitch.

“The manager said he wanted another striker and I fitted the bill. When I heard what he said to me it was a no-brainer.

“I had never ever thought about Scotland.

“I was still in negotiations with Notts County. They offered me a deal so I was still talking to them but as soon as this popped up it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“Coming up and getting a feel for the place, playing in the Scottish Premiership, big games on Sky every week, just the coverage you get up here as well.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity for myself and hopefully I will enjoy my football.”