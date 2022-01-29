Kyle Lafferty on target as Kilmarnock beat Inverness
published
Kyle Lafferty struck the winner as Kilmarnock moved one point behind Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath with a 1-0 victory over third-placed Inverness.
The Northern Ireland international netted his first goal since returning to Killie to continue new boss Derek McInnes’ unbeaten start in the league.
Lafferty struck in the ninth minute, converting Dan MacKay’s cross.
Lafferty and Jack Sanders both went close for Killie before substitute Euan Murray had a goal disallowed early in the second half for handball.
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers produced a good save to deny Rory McKenzie from distance late on.
