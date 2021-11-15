Kylian Mbappe hints he's only a PSG player "this season" - with Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid linked

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he's happy at PSG - but hinted that it might only be for this season, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid all ready to swoop.

The Frenchman was speaking to Brazilian TV when he was inevitably asked about his future. Mbappe's contract in Paris winds up next summer and he has yet to commit his future to his boyhood club.

But while the 22-year-old stated that he's happy both on and off the pitch right now, he hinted that he's only going to remain in the French capital "this season".

"I have spent five extraordinary years here, I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so. I am happy both on the pitch and in my personal life," he said.

"Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that. I'm here, I'm still here, I'm here this season."

The World Cup winner is largely expected to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, with Los Blancos having had a bid turned down in the dying embers of the last transfer window.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to emulate his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, while Real chief Florentino Perez is a huge fan of Mbappe. There was even talk of the French forward inheriting the no.5 shirt at Real - just as Zinedine Zidane did when he played for the Galacticos.

Liverpool are said to be a potential destination for the starlet too, however.

Mbappe has referenced how much he admires the Merseysiders in the past and has stated that he's a big fan of Jurgen Klopp. While the Reds would have struggled to pay a nine-figure transfer fee for the star, the fact he's available on a free transfer may mean that they will be more likely to pounce.

With Mohamed Salah still locked in contract talks at Liverpool, too, Klopp may see Mbappe as the perfect long-term replacement to his Egyptian talisman. Liverpool have also been linked with Federico Chiesa, as the club perhaps look to rejuvenate their electric front three.

Chelsea are another side who have been said to have prepared Mbappe an offer. Thomas Tuchel previously worked with the forward at PSG but is said to be in favour of sticking with the attackers already at his disposal.

Mbappe is free to negotiate terms with other clubs from January.