Kylian Mbappe nets after eight seconds for PSG following glorious Lionel Messi assist
By Ben Hayward published
Kylian Mbappe scored after eight seconds for PSG in their Ligue 1 game against Lille following a glorious Lionel Messi assist
Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds for Paris Saint-Germain following a glorious Lionel Messi assist in the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash at Lille on Sunday.
In what looked like a practiced routine, PSG scored straight from the kick-off as Mbappe ran forward and Messi curled a beatiful ball into his path following a short pass from Neymar in the middle of the pitch.
Mbappe was left one on one with Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim and beat the onrushing Brazilian with a delicate lob from the edge of the area.
The PSG players celebrated all together and there were no signs of the tensions between the big three forwards which had undermined last weekend's 5-2 win over Montpellier.
WHAT A START! 😱It's taken Kylian Mbappé just 8 SECONDS to open the scoring for PSG against Lille 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/ziibIszhWLAugust 21, 2022
Messi made it 2-0 to PSG inside half an hour with a low shot into the bottom-right corner following a cutback from Nuno Mendes.
Further strikes from Achraf Hakimi and Neymar gave the French champions a 4-0 lead at the break, with the Parisians on course to score five goals for the third match day in a row this season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.