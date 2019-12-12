Real Madrid draw up plan to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe in 2021

The France international has long been admired by the Spanish giants, and they have a plan in place for his arrival.

Sport reports that it's unlikely Real Madrid will make a move at the end of the 2019/20 season, as they have earmarked 2021 as the year of Mbappe's arrival in the Spanish capital.

The reason for that timeframe is that Mbappe’s current contract in Paris expires in 2022 and he is yet to sign a renewal.

The 20-year-old is also unhappy with coach Thomas Tuchel after being substituted in PSG’s last game, which has helped boost confidence in Spain that he will snub a new deal in favour of a move to the Bernabeu.

In 2021, Mbappe will be entering the final year of his current contract and Madrid can then make a move to sign him, with PSG likely to be more likely to accept a bid in the knowledge that they will otherwise risk losing him for free the following year.

It is the same tactic that the club used to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer, but Real president Florentino Perez is determined to maintain a good relationship with the PSG hierarchy.

The Merengues are convinced that Mbappe will turn down any offer of a new contract in order to ease his move to Madrid.

The only way of a deal happening sooner would be if the striker rebelled against his current employers before the end of the season, but Real Madrid won’t do anything that could disrupt their relationship with PSG.

Mbappe has scored 13 goals in 16 games across all competitions so far this season.

