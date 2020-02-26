Lascelles eyeing 300 Premier League appearances for Newcastle after first ton

Jamaal Lascelles has his sights set on making 300 Premier League appearances for Newcastle after completing his first century.

The 26-year-old Magpies skipper reached three figures in Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but after almost five years a St James’ Park, is planning an even longer stay.

Asked if the aim was now to go on to 200 or 300 outings in a black and white shirt, he told NUFC TV: “Yes, exactly that.

“From playing first-team football, I have seen players over the years and the players who have really caught my eye are the ones who stay at a club the whole time.

“That’s probably a bit more special than a player who skips around teams and plays a season there and goes on loan and goes to different teams, whereas a player that sticks at one club and has a relationship with fans and the city and Newcastle as a whole, I’d much prefer to do it that way.

“I have been here, what, for five years now since I was 20, maybe six years. I’ve got a family, I’ve got a little lad, another on the way, I’ve got a house up here and we’re are really settled. It’s a lovely city.

“Obviously, I’m the captain, which is a huge honour, and I’m really happy. I couldn’t ask for anything else. It’s just a huge achievement for me to play 100 times in the Premier League for Newcastle, so I’m proud.”

The defeat at Selhurst Park was Newcastle’s second on the trot and left them just seven points clear of the drop zone, and that is something Lascelles is determined to address in the weeks ahead with Burnley due on Tyneside this weekend ahead of clashes with Southampton, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

He said: “We’ve got a little run where I think we can really put some points on the board.

“If you’re looking at the teams, no disrespect to them, but we do fancy ourselves and hopefully we can put some points on the board and try to get to 40 before the next international break. That would be nice.”