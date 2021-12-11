Late Matt Godden header earns Coventry a point at Huddersfield

Matt Godden headed in a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as Coventry fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at fellow play-off chasers Huddersfield.

The Sky Blues striker flicked in substitute Jodi Jones’ cross three minutes into injury time to deny Town, who had led through a superb first-half strike from Danny Ward.

Coventry started with real energy and endeavour, as Jamie Allen’s run played Todd Kane in behind but Huddersfield diffused the danger.

Home goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was set for a busy first half as Godden headed straight at him from Kane’s cross, and Ben Sheaf dragged an effort wide.

The hosts’ first glimpse of goal fell to Ward but a loose first touch allowed Fankaty Dabo to slide in and clear.

Coventry responded with skipper Liam Kelly blasting straight at Nicholls from 25 yards and Kane flashing another dangerous ball in from the right, palmed away by Nicholls.

It was against the run of play therefore that the Terriers took the lead, with a terrific goal in the 18th minute. Captain Lewis O’Brien spread the play to Harry Toffolo out on the left, he fizzed a low ball across the edge of the box, dummied by Josh Koroma and swept in first time by Ward.

The lead should only have lasted two minutes, as defensive hesitation gifted the ball to Callum O’Hare in front of goal but his attempted chip was easily regathered by Nicholls when the blast looked the better option.

On the half hour O’Hare wasted another great chance when found by Kane on the penalty spot, firing straight at the immovable Nicholls.

A flashpoint on the stroke of half-time saw Kelly escape with a booking after raising his arms to push Duane Holmes to the ground, and within seconds of the restart Holmes thought he had sealed the points.

Bursting into the box, the Town midfielder’s low shot was arrowing into the bottom corner before a fantastic fingertip save from Simon Moore.

That ignited a Coventry fightback as Allen drove forward and hammered a low strike off the post, before the recalled Dominic Hyam saw his goal-bound header acrobatically tipped over by Nicholls on the hour.

Hyam came even closer with 17 minutes remaining, rising highest from a corner to send his downward header inches wide of an unguarded post.

Huddersfield were hanging on as the visitors dominated possession, but had their chances too, Matty Pearson heading just wide from a rare foray up field.

In the 80th minute Nicholls saved Town again, another fingertip stop to keep out Michael Rose’s looping header.

But Nicholls could do nothing in the third of six added minutes, when a wicked in-swinging delivery from Jones allowed Godden the glory, and Coventry a deserved point.