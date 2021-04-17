Late Simon Murray brace earns leaders Queen’s Park victory over Edinburgh City

Simon Murray hit a late double to help Queen’s Park edge out Edinburgh City in a five-goal thriller between the top two in Scottish League Two.

Leaders Queen’s Park were heading for a defeat away to their rivals, but Murray scored twice in the final 12 minutes to inspire a 3-2 win.

Second-half goals from Liam Henderson and Josh Campbell for Edinburgh City had earlier cancelled out Peter Grant’s opener.

Queen’s Park are now 15 points clear at the top.

A 5-1 win for Stirling away to Cowdenbeath has moved them level on points with City in the table.

Two early goals for Andy Ryan put Stirling 2-1 up after Craig Barr had briefly drawn the home side level, before further efforts by Chris Hamilton, Kyle Banner and Dylan Mackin capped a great day for the visitors.

Annan clinched a comprehensive 3-0 victory over bottom club Brechin in the battle between the two struggling sides.

Aidan Smith fired the home team in front in the sixth minute and Nathan Flanagan and Tony Wallace also struck to ensure the points were wrapped up at half-time. Abdul Osman was sent off for Brechin late on.

Elgin saw their play-off hopes dented with a heavy 5-2 loss at home to Albion, who had Matthew Aitken and Kyle Doherty net braces.

A Tom McHale own goal added to Rovers’ tally while goals by Kane Hester and Conor O’Keefe were mere consolations for fifth-placed Elgin.