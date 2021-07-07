Lawrence Shankland sets sights on return to Scotland squad
By PA Staff
Lawrence Shankland has targeted a return to the Scotland squad in time for the World Cup qualifiers in September.
The Dundee United striker played a part in getting Steve Clarke’s side to the 2020 European Championships – the country’s first major tournament in 23 years – but did not make the squad for the finals.
Shankland, capped four times, shrugged off the disappointment to travel to Wembley to see the Scots draw 0-0 with England – their only point of the doomed group stage – and will now look to get back in the fold for the World Cup qualifiers which resume with a triple header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.
“I have been there before and it is something I want to get back involved in,” said the 25-year-old, looking forward to the Terrors’ opening Premier Sports Cup group against Kelty Hearts on Friday night.
“If I am hitting form for my club and playing well here then I will give myself the best chance to be involved in the next camp.
“You need to stay optimistic as a player and look for opportunities to get yourself in.
“But as I said, it will all come down to my club football. If I am on form here, I will give myself the best chance to get selected.
“Obviously there was that disappointment that you weren’t there but it is something I got over pretty quickly.
“It was good to be there to support the boys and it was a positive result so it was a good night.
“Having a team to support during the Euros was a lot better than tournaments before.
“I think the boys did well at times and were unfortunate to miss out on going through which was a frustration for everybody because I thought they did well.”
New United manager Tam Courts offered his support to Shankland.
He said: “Lawrence Shankland is an international quality striker.
“He is a top level striker. Steve Clarke is well aware of his qualities and that’s what Shanks will want to produce on the pitch and almost make it unavoidable to select him.”
