Leaders Dundee United held by Partick Thistle

Dundee United were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side Partick Thistle, but still extended their lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Scottish Championship.

Dillon Powers fired the home side in front at Tannadice with a fierce shot from just outside the area which left Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox rooted to the spot.

Fox saved well from Peter Pawlett’s free-kick just after the half hour to prevent United from doubling the lead and the visitors drew level from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Tom Robson was brought down in the area by Paul Watson and Stuart Bannigan made no mistake from the spot to earn a share of the spoils, although Inverness’ defeat at Alloa leaves United 17 points clear.

Thistle remain three points behind Queen of the South at the foot of the table.