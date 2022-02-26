Leeds consider replacing Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch after latest league thrashing – report

Leeds United are reportedly considering sacking manager Marcelo Bielsa after Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League to Tottenham continued their dreadful run of form.

It was Leeds' second heavy defeat in three days, following a 6-0 drubbing by Liverpool on Wednesday, and left them with one point from their last seven league games.

The Athletic reports that Bielsa’s dismissal is being considered by the Elland Road hierarchy and former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch has been lined up as a replacement.

The American is said to have been identified as a potential summer recruit, but the managerial switch could be made earlier with Leeds now dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Bielsa’s side are 16th with 23 points, three points clear of Burnley in 18th, but the Clarets have three games in hand.

The Argentinian led Leeds back to the top flight after 16 years away in 2019/20, and finished an impressive ninth in their first campaign back in the Premier League.

But their dramatic dive in form in the last month has piled pressure on Bielsa, whose team have lost their last four league games in a row, conceding 17 goals in that time.

Marsch is available after ending a short-lived spell at Leipzig in December, but he previously impressed at Red Bull Salzburg, leading the Austrians to two consecutive league and cup doubles.

Leeds’ next game is away to Leicester in a week’s time.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

MORE NEWS

How Chelsea allowed an era-defining team slip through their fingers

Quiz! Can you name every League Cup final winner ever?

Ranked! The best goalkeepers in the world right now