Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier rewarded with new long-term contract

Illan Meslier has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Leeds in a boost to the club ahead of their Premier League season-opener at Manchester United this weekend.

A day after head coach Marcelo Bielsa signed a one-year deal to remain at the helm in West Yorkshire, Leeds announced their first-choice goalkeeper has committed his long-term future to the club.

The Frenchman initially moved to Elland Road on a season-long loan from Lorient, moving ahead of Kiko Casilla in the pecking order for the second half of the campaign, as Leeds achieved promotion back to the top-flight.

Meslier made his move permanent last summer and went on to make 35 Premier League appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, keeping 11 clean sheets and helping Leeds to an impressive ninth-place finish.

At just 21 years and 54 days, he became the youngest Premier League goalkeeper to record 10 clean sheets.

His encouraging displays led to him making his France Under-21s debut in May.