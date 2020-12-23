Leeds interested in signing Wolves forward Adama Traore

Wolves attacker Adama Traore could make a sensational January switch to Leeds, according to 90Min.

The skilful Spanish forward is yet to sign a new contract at Molineux, despite a deal being all but done a matter of months ago, and the impasse has led to renewed interest from last season's Championship champions.

After an impressive four goals and nine assists in a breakthrough 2019/20 season for the former Barcelona youngster, the 24-year-old is yet to deliver a single goal involvement in an uncharacteristically quiet start to the new campaign.

Traore has fallen down the pecking order in the Black Country in recent weeks and has primarily been used as an impact substitute. With the delayed European Championships on the horizon next summer, the powerful wide man is desperate for first-team football so as not to miss out on what would be a first tournament finals appearance having made his Spain debut earlier in 2020.

According to the report, Traore would be receptive to a Leeds move where Victor Orta – credited with resurrecting the forward's career at Middlesbrough after a disappointing spell at Aston Villa – is director of football.

Traore joined Wolves from Boro for £18million in the summer of 2018, though the West Midlanders would likely demand closer to £40million for mazy dribbler this January. Leeds could soon be flush with cash as NFL team the San Francisco 49ers are considering increasing their existing 10 per cent stake in the Yorkshire club to something closer to 25 per cent.

Traore's mastery in one-on-one situations could make him the perfect winter signing for Marcelo Bielsa. The Whites have won two of their last seven league games and, though question marks over their defence persist, it would be typical of the belligerently brilliant Bielsa to sign a forward instead of trying to recruit rearguard reinforcements.