Leeds transfer news: PSG weighing up move for Illan Meslier

PSG are reportedly interested in Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a possible successor to Keylor Navas.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has starred between the sticks this season for Leeds, who have enjoyed a fine return to the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa.

According to The National, PSG may see Meslier as a more realistic transfer target than Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris – the French national team captain – or Manchester United’s David de Gea, with the latter’s £375,000-per-week salary a potential red flag.

Meslier made himself Leeds’ first choice ‘keeper towards the end of last season’s promotion campaign, with previous incumbent Kiko Casilla banned for eight games. He made his loan move from Lorient permanent last summer.

An ex-France youth international, Meslier has two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road but ought to slot in nicely to Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Pochettino played under Bielsa at Newell’s Old Boys and Espanyol, as well as for Argentina, and El Loco has had a great tactical influence on the former Tottenham boss.

Meslier only turned 21 earlier this month, and before doing so he became the youngest ‘keeper in Premier League history to keep eight clean sheets in a season, reaching that mark in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Southampton.

