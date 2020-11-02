Leeds v Leicester live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leeds v Leicester live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 2 November, 8.00pm GMT

Leicester will move up to second in the Premier League table if they beat Leeds in the final fixture of the Premier League weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have made an impressive start to the season, winning four of their first six matches in the top flight. Two of those triumphs came at the Etihad Stadium and the Emirates Stadium, as Leicester got the better of Manchester City and Arsenal with a counter-attacking approach. Rodgers is likely to use the same plan here, instructing his players to sit deep before breaking into space when the ball is turned over.

Victory for Leeds would leave them sitting third in the standings after seven matches. They were superb last time out, romping to a 3-0 win against Aston Villa thanks to a Patrick Bamford hat-trick. Marcelo Bielsa’s side overwhelmed their opponents at Villa Park, but the Argentine will be wary of the challenge posed by Leicester here, particularly as a contain-and-counter approach brought Wolves a 1-0 victory at Elland Road last month.

Kalvin Phillips remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, and it will be interesting to see how Bielsa configures his midfield. Pascal Struijk was given the nod in the holding role against Villa, only to be substituted before half-time as Bielsa concluded that Jamie Shackleton was a better fit for the role. The 21-year-old will expect to keep his place on Monday after an assured showing against Dean Smith’s side, although the versatile Stuart Dallas could also fill in alongside Rodrigo Moreno and Mateusz Klich. Adam Forshaw, Gaetano Berardi and Diego Llorente are still out.

Leicester will welcome Jamie Vardy back to their starting XI, after the former England international came off the bench to score the winner against Arsenal last weekend. Timothy Castagne will need to be replaced due to a thigh injury, while Jonny Evans requires a late fitness test after a back problem. Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey will again play no part.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.



