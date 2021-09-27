Leeds youngster Jack Jenkins signs new three-year contract

Leeds’ teenager Jack Jenkins has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who made his senior debut for the Whites in their shock FA Cup defeat at Crawley in January, has committed until 2024.

Jenkins, a regular for Leeds’ Under-23 side, was included in Marcelo Bielsa’s match-day squad as an unused substitute for the final three Premier League games last season.

Fellow youngsters Liam McCarron and Charlie Cresswell, who made his full league debut in Saturday’s home defeat to West Ham, have also signed new deals at the club in recent weeks.