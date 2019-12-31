Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers not expecting another easy ride against Newcastle

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned the Foxes to expect a different Newcastle test this time around.

The Foxes thumped the Magpies 5-0 in September, their biggest win of the season, which left Newcastle in the bottom three.

Steve Bruce’s side now sit 11th, seven points clear of danger, ahead of Leicester’s visit on New Year’s Day.

Rodgers has guided the Foxes to second in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, but is wary of the hosts.

“We obviously played very well against them earlier on in the season, but going to St. James’ Park is tough,” said Rodgers.

“Their style and how the team plays is pretty much set. We’re going to have to be patient in the game, but play at speed, they’ll be in a deep block, not too far away from the box.

“We have to work the ball at speed and quality to work the opportunities. Again, there’s not an easy game in the Premier League.

“You have to be at your maximum to get the results, but we go there with great confidence and hopefully we can get three points.”

Jamie Vardy should return after missing Saturday’s 2-1 win at West Ham for the birth of his daughter.

Ricardo Pereira is also due to make his comeback having sat out as a precaution due to a hamstring issue.

Rodgers is also looking at new recruits with the January transfer window opening but is in no panic to add.

“Every manager would say the earlier you can do it the better, but it’s not my ultimate thinking, my thinking is just focusing on the players I have,” he said.

“Trying to improve them and make them better is the aim and then, if we get any players in during January, great, but if we don’t then we’ve seen at West Ham the depth we have.”