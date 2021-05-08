Leicester City transfer news: Foxes confident of winning race for Odsonne Edouard

Leicester are confident that they will land Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer, according to reports.

West Ham and Liverpool are also said to have been in the running for Edouard, but the Foxes appear to have won the battle for his signature.

According to TEAMtalk, the Frenchman is on the verge of linking back up with Brendan Rodgers, who he played under for Celtic.

The 23-year-old joined the 51-time Scottish champions from PSG on loan for the 2017/18 season, before making the move permanent a year later. He’s leading top scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season with 17 goals, having also top scored with 22 last season.

While they have stuttered of late, with Friday night’s 4-2 defeat at home to Newcastle their latest setback, Leicester hope to be in the Champions League next season and, as such, are likely to look to beef up their attacking options.

Speaking to Glasgow-based station Go Radio about Edouard’s future, former Celtic striker John Hartson said: “[Celtic] will not be able to keep Edouard; we’ve held onto Edouard with a piece of string really, to be honest with you.

“He’s been so close to leaving. I think his time will come [and] he will move on.”

Celtic’s nine-year reign as champions came to an end in March as Rangers lifted their first title since 2011.

As for Leicester, Champions League qualification is still in their hands, but Rodgers will have to pick his side up for a tough last three games against Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham – with the FA Cup final against Chelsea also still to come.

