Leicester City transfer news: Foxes join the queue for Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand

The news that Ryan Bertrand won’t be extending his stay at Southampton has sparked a wave of interest from other Premier League clubs, including Leicester City.

According to the Leicester Mercury , the Foxes could compete with Arsenal, West Ham United and Crystal Palace for the experienced defender, who has spent the last seven years on the South Coast.

Confirmation of Bertrand’s impending departure came via a statement on the club’s website published on Wednesday.

It read: “Bertrand initially joined Saints on loan from Chelsea in 2014, before making his move permanent at the start of 2015.

“He has gone on to make 240 appearances for the club, scoring eight times, and was a key part of the team during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

“Whilst that time will always be fondly remembered, the club and Ryan have agreed that now is the time to respectfully part ways and move forward on different paths.

“Everyone associated with Southampton would like to thank Ryan for his contribution to the history of the club, and for all the memories he has helped create for our fans.”

It’s understood that Bertrand turned down the offer of a new contract as he sought a longer deal, which Southampton were unwilling to commit to.

There will be no shortage of interest in the England international’s services, having proved himself as one of the most reliable left-backs in the Premier League over recent years.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows Bertrand well from his time working in the Chelsea youth system, which he joined from Gillingham as a teenager in 2005.

Since Ben Chilwell’s departure last summer, James Justin and Timothy Castagne have often been fielded on the left side of defence, while Christian Fuchs is due to leave the club when his contract ends in June.