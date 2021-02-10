Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 10 February, 8pm GMT

Leicester and Brighton will go head-to-head for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolves on Sunday, leaving them seven points adrift of top spot in the Premier League. Given that table-topping Manchester City have also played one game fewer than the Foxes, a repeat of Leicester’s title triumph of 2015/16 is highly improbable this term. However, Rodgers’ men look well positioned to finish in the top four, provided they do not suffer a late-season collapse akin to that which saw them end the 2019/20 campaign in fifth.

Brighton head into this game in fine form, having avoided defeat in each of their last six matches in all competitions. Graham Potter’s side now have a 10-point cushion above the bottom three, which gives them the necessary breathing space to fully focus on this fifth-round clash. Albion are seeking a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the third time in four years.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Betfred where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins Leicester: 17/20

Brighton: 3/1

Leicester will have to make do without Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana, Wes Morgan and Timothy Castagne, who are all nursing injuries. Wilfred Ndidi is in line to return, but Rodgers might not want to rush him straight back into the starting XI.

Jamie Vardy came off the bench in the scoreless stalemate at Molineux on Sunday and may have to settle for a place among the substitutes again here. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes could also be given the night off, with Rodgers having to pick his team with Saturday’s game against Liverpool in mind.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Tariq Lamptey, Florin Andone, Solly March and Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Jason Steele, Adam Webster and Davy Propper are all carrying injuries and will need to be assessed ahead of the game. Percy Tau, Andi Zeqiri, Christian Walton and Max Sanders will all hope for an opportunity if Potter opts to shuffle his pack.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Betfred offer: Terms and conditions apply: New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics. Full T&Cs apply.

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal