Leicester City v Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leicester City v Man City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 3 April, 5.30pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to take a step closer to the Premier League title when they take on Leicester on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have one hand on the trophy already, having opened up a 14-point lead at the top of the table. After losing the reverse fixture 5-2 to Leicester in September, City did not look capable of winning the league, let alone at a canter. Guardiola tightened up his team’s defence significantly thereafter, though, and City have been in formidable form throughout 2021. Their manager might not be entertaining talk of a potential quadruple, but this could yet be a truly historic season for the club.

City will no doubt have an eye on Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund, but Guardiola is likely to name a strong side at the King Power Stadium. He will want to see his team rediscover their rhythm after the international break, and Leicester are more than good enough to take advantage if City field a weakened XI. Guardiola will also be keen to get the Premier League done and dusted as soon as possible to allow City to turn their attention elsewhere.

Leicester currently sit third in the table, and are looking to avoid a repeat of the late-season collapse that cost them a place in the Champions League last time out. Their recent form suggests no such drop-off is on the horizon, with the Foxes beating Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals last time out, before which they won back-to-back games in the Premier League. Seven points clear of fifth place going into the weekend, they would probably settle for a point here.

Brendan Rodgers will have to make do without James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan for the visit of the Premier League leaders. Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison are both available, but Cengiz Under is a major doubt.

Manchester City have no injury concerns going into the weekend, with Guardiola having a fully fit squad to choose from.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

