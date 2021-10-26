Leicester striker Jamie Vardy set to miss Carabao Cup tie with Brighton

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to sit out the Carabao Cup visit of Brighton on Wednesday night.

Vardy came off at half time during Sunday’s win at Brentford as a precaution due to a knee problem and is one of a number of players expected to be rested.

Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, James Justin and Wesley Fofana are still out injured.

Brighton boss Graham Potter will again utilise his squad, with the likes of Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu, Yves Bissouma and defender Adam Webster, fit again from a hamstring problem, all in contention.

Forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) both continue their rehabilitation.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Evans, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Choudhury, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Jakupovic

Brighton provisional squad: Steele, Webster, Roberts, Burn, Turns, Mac Allister, Moder, Mwepu, Bissouma, Leonard, Connolly, Scherpen, Lamptey, Furlong, Duffy, Offiah, Richards, Lallana, Gross, Locadia, Sarmiento