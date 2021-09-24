Leigh Griffiths included in the Dundee squad for the visit of Rangers

Leigh Griffiths is in the Dundee squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Rangers.

Griffiths was charged by police in relation to an incident involving a pyrotechnic being kicked back into the stand during Dundee’s midweek defeat by St Johnstone.

Dundee were missing Charlie Adam (groin) and Ryan Sweeney (concussion) against Saints while striker Danny Mullen (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

Rangers have reported no fresh injuries for the game.

Ryan Jack is due back in training in the next two weeks following calf surgery.

Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.