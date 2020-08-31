Lewis Mayo signs new Rangers contract

Rangers defender Lewis Mayo has signed a new three-year contract.

The 20-year-old played three games on loan with Partick Thistle just before the coronavirus lockdown and has tasted first-team action for Rangers in friendly matches.

The centre-back told Rangers TV: “This is huge for me and for my family. I have been at the club since I was seven years old so Rangers is very much home to me.

“I am looking forward to seeing what the next few years will hold.”