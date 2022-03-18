Lewis McCann nets late Dunfermline leveller against Morton
By PA Staff published
Lewis McCann’s late equaliser gave Dunfermline’s chances of staying in the cinch Championship a lift as they drew 1-1 with Morton.
Ian Wilson had given the visitors the lead just before half-time at East End Park when he fired in from distance.
Dunfermline looked set to get nothing from the match until McCann headed home from a Dom Thomas cross to level matters in the 88th minute.
The result ensures Dunfermline remain level on points with second-bottom Queen of the South, but they still sit at the foot of the table after 29 matches.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.