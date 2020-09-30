Leyton Orient given green light to resume league season after Covid-19 outbreak

Leyton Orient will resume their Sky Bet League Two campaign on Saturday with a home fixture against Cheltenham, the English Football League has confirmed.

The O’s were forced to call off last Tuesday’s match with Tottenham in the Carabao Cup third round after an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the club.

Given the amount of players who recorded positive Covid-19 tests, Orient had to postpone Saturday’s trip to Walsall, while Spurs were given a bye into the next round, but the east London side will return to action this weekend.

“Following dialogue between the club, the EFL and relevant authorities, Leyton Orient has confirmed that its players have completed the required periods of isolation in respect of government guidance and that the necessary protocols are in place to meet the league’s required standards and guidance,” an EFL statement read.

Leyton Orient were set to host Tottenham in the third round of the Carabao Cup before an outbreak of coronavirus cases forced the tie to be called off (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The club’s League Two fixture against Cheltenham Town can therefore take place as scheduled.”

Orient revealed a meeting with Public Health Waltham Forest and Public Health Epping Forest saw them get the green light to welcome the Robins to the Breyer Group Stadium.

“Players returning a positive test have isolated for 10 days as in line with government guidelines and those selected as close contacts are isolating for 14 days, ending Friday,” an official club statement read.

The O’s are set to take on AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy next Tuesday while the club super store and ticket office will be back open to the public at 10am on October 7.

Boss Ross Embleton said: “As a club we find ourselves in a difficult position with the amount of time our players have been self-isolating.

“However, if lockdown taught us anything, there is a strong togetherness within the group and they are driven and inspired to improve this season.

“I feel we will give it everything to go into the game and get something out of it.”