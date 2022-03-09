Leyton Orient name Richie Wellens as new head coach
By PA Staff published
Richie Wellens has been appointed as League Two Leyton Orient’s new head coach after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The former Oldham, Swindon and Salford boss, who was sacked by League One Doncaster in December after a little more than six months in charge, replaces Kenny Jackett following his departure last month.
Wellens told the club’s official website: “It’s a really good football club, and from my initial conversations with the owners, the vision is forward thinking, and they want to improve the club’s position.
“I’ve always enjoyed bringing my teams here, and the potential to improve here is clear to see.”
Director of football Martin Ling revealed former midfielder Wellens, who made almost 700 senior appearances for a series of clubs including Blackpool, Doncaster and Leicester, was a potential candidate for the job last summer.
Ling said: “The way he plays the game is something we like, an attack-minded coach with a team on the front foot. His teams work hard, both offensively and defensively.”
Wellens is due to take charge of his first training session on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s trip to in-form Hartlepool.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.