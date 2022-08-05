Liam Cooper among seven players missing for Leeds’ game with Wolves
By PA Staff published
Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra and Dan James are among the absentees for Leeds’ Premier League opener against Wolves.
James is suspended and joins six injured first-team players on the sidelines, with skipper Cooper joined by fellow defenders Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo in missing out.
Adam Forshaw and summer signing Sinisterra are recovering from issues picked up during the pre-season tour of Australia, while Stuart Dallas is recovering from surgery on a femoral fracture. Youngsters Mateusz Bogusz and Dani van den Heuvel are also out.
Wolves will be without key striker Raul Jimenez and winger Adama Traore, who are both expected to miss the first two league games.
Jimenez sustained knee and groin injuries in last month’s friendly win against Besiktas and Traore is recovering from a hamstring strain.
Defender Nelson Semedo (hamstring) is expected to return to action next week and Portuguese winger Chiquinho (knee) remains a long-term absentee.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Klaesson, Kristensen, Drameh, Hjelde, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Gyabi, Klich, Aaronson, Costa, Summerville, Poveda, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford, Greenwood, Gelhardt.
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Coady, Collins, Kilman, Tote Gomes, Boly, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jonny, Neves, Ait Nouri, Neto, Hwang, Mosquera, Podence, Ronan, Lembikisa, Griffifths, Cundle.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.