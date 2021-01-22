Liam Gordon expecting tough semi-final test from Hibernian

Defender Liam Gordon expects another examination when St Johnstone take on Hibernian for the third time this season in Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Saints lost 1-0 at home to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership in August before a 2-2 draw at Easter Road in September.

Gordon was impressed by Hibs’ attacking flair and knows the McDiarmid Park men will have to cope with it again if they are to reach the final of the competition for the first time since 1998.

He said: “The two games we have played them this season have been very offensive games from both sides with plenty end to end action.

“So we know as defenders, whoever that may be, that they bring a massive threat going forward with the likes of (Kevin) Nisbet and (Martin) Boyle; very attacking, very good players.

“So we need to be very aware from the start and hopefully we do our job and hopefully the offensive players for us can go and win us the game.”

Victory against Hibs will see St Johnstone face Livingston or St Mirren in the final and the conspicuous absence of the Old Firm offers further encouragement to Gordon.

The life-long Saints fan said: “It is a big relief and gives you a real sense of it being something you can go and win.

“I remember Celtic going out (to Ross County) which was a bit of a shock and probably even more of shock was Rangers going out to St Mirren, with the form they are on.

“I was watching the game and you are sitting thinking ‘we have a real chance here’.

“Without the Old Firm it is obviously easier on the eye to look at, it is not as intimidating but obviously we still have Hibernian who are one of the top teams in the country so it is still going to be just as hard a game.

“To reach a cup final with the team I support and be a big part of it would be an incredible achievement for me.

“It is something I really want to do, I want to do it more than anything. So I will give my all and I am really looking forward to the prospect of it.”