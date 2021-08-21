Liam Grimshaw the unlikely hero as Motherwell beat Livingston

Liam Grimshaw scored his first professional goal as Motherwell came from behind to beat Livingston 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

David Martindale’s side had moved in front through Alan Forrest before strikes from Tony Watt and Grimshaw turned the game on its head.

It was Motherwell’s first league win of the season and leaves Livingston without a point after three games.

Livi were unchanged from the side that knocked out St Mirren from the Premier Sports Cup on penalties.

Motherwell, in turn, made four changes with Bevis Mugabi, Mark O’Hara, Justin Amaluzor and Watt all starting.

It was the visitors who started on the front foot. O’Hara had a volley that sailed just wide before Kaiyne Woolery’s effort was blocked for a corner.

Woolery then threatened again following a corner but again his shot was snuffed out by the defence.

But it was the home side who went in front seven minutes before half-time. Forrest took a pass on the edge of the penalty box, shifted the ball on to his left foot then found the far corner of the net.

Motherwell were level just three minutes into the second half. A short corner was nodded on by Juhani Ojala to Watt who helped the ball over the line at the back post from a matter of yards.

Livingston had a great chance to go back in front when Jack Fitzwater’s 50-yard pass fell perfectly for Odin Bailey but rather than strike it first time the forward took a touch and Liam Kelly was able to close him down.

It was end to end by this point. A driving Grimshaw run teed up a great chance for Woolery but he could not find the power or accuracy to beat Max Stryjek.

There was then a moment of controversy when Stryjek and his own defender, substitute Kelly, collided on the edge of the box.

The ball ran free to Motherwell’s Amaluzor but the referee chose to halt the game with Kelly injured before the forward could roll it into the empty net.

Motherwell could have fallen behind moments later but Nicky Devlin slashed his shot high over the bar after being picked out by Jackson Longridge.

And that miss came back to haunt Livingston when Grimshaw was able to tap in from close range after Watt’s shot was saved for his first career goal.